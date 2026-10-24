Good News Mumbaikars! BEST Restores Original Routes Of 14 Bus Services As Sion Bridge Reopens After 28 Months; Check Details | file pic

Mumbai: In a major relief for Mumbai commuters, BEST restored the original routes of 14 bus services passing through Sion, Dharavi and adjoining areas after the reopening of the Sion Railway Overbridge. The move is expected to ease travel for daily passengers who had to contend with diversions during the bridge’s reconstruction.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking restored the routes from Friday, October 23, following the resumption of vehicular traffic on the 112-year-old bridge on Thursday. The bridge had remained under reconstruction since June 30, 2024, forcing several bus services to take alternate routes.

With traffic now flowing across the bridge, buses can return to their original routes through Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, improving connectivity between Sion, Dharavi, Kalanagar and Mahim. The 14 services returning to their original routes are 181, 255 Limited, 348 Limited, A-312, 341, A-375, AC-505, A-376, A-7, A-22, 29 Limited, 411, 11 Limited and C-305, as reported by Mid-Day.

Relief For Commuters Travelling Towards Kalanagar & LBS Marg

Buses 181, 255 Limited and 348 Limited will resume their journeys from Rani Laxmibai Chowk via Sant Rohidas Marg and Piwla Bangla, continuing towards Tapase Chowk, Dharavi-Sion Link Road and Kalanagar. Routes A-312 and 341 will operate via Road No. 8 and Sant Rohidas Marg before proceeding towards LBS Marg.

Route A-375, which connects Everard Nagar with Kalanagar, will return to its original route via Vasantrao Naik Marg, Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg, Piwla Bangla and Tapase Chowk.

Bus Services Near Lokmanya Tilak Hospital Also Restored

Services A-7, A-22, 29 Limited and 411, operating from Rashtrasevika Laxmibai Kelkar Marg near Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, will resume their routes via Swami Shri Vallabhdas Marg and Sant Rohidas Marg towards LBS Marg.

Route 11 Limited will travel from the hospital via Vasantrao Naik Marg, Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg and Piwla Bangla before continuing towards LBS Marg. Route C-305 will also return to its original route through Vasantrao Naik Marg, Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg, LBS Marg, Naik Nagar, Chhaya Marg and Dharavi Depot.

AC Buses Towards Mahim To Resume Original Routes

AC-505, which connects Everard Nagar with Mahim Raheja Hospital, will resume its route via Vasantrao Naik Marg, Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg, LBS Marg, Naik Nagar, Chhaya Marg, Piwla Bangla and Tapase Chowk before continuing towards Kalanagar.

Route A-376 will operate from Everard Nagar via Vasantrao Naik Marg, Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sant Rohidas Marg and Piwla Bangla, continuing through Tapase Chowk, Muthu Ramalingam Marg and Banwari Compound towards Raheja Hospital and Mahim Bus Depot.

Meanwhile, BEST has revised the route of its air-conditioned A-176 service, which operates on a circular route via Dharavi Depot and Hinduja Hospital in Mahim. The diversion between Akashganga Society and Dharavi Depot has been withdrawn, and the bus will now travel via Sant Rohidas Marg and Vasantrao Naik Marg to Rani Laxmibai Chowk. Stops at Dharavi Bus Depot and Kala Killa have been discontinued. Bus A-356, which operates from Everard Nagar towards Kalanagar, will continue to follow its existing route without any changes.

The reopening of the Sion bridge and restoration of BEST services mark a welcome relief for commuters who have faced route changes for over a year. Passengers travelling through Sion and Dharavi can now benefit from the restored connectivity, while those using AC-176 should take note of the revised route and discontinued stops.

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