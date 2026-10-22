Mumbai's Sion ROB Reopens After 2 Years, CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Crucial East-West Link | Pics - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the newly reconstructed Sion railway overbridge on Thursday, bringing relief to commuters who had been waiting for nearly two years for the crucial east-west link to reopen. While residents welcomed the restoration of connectivity and hoped it would reduce travel time and fuel expenses, some also raised concerns over pedestrian safety, demanding dedicated pedestrian pathways to ensure safe and convenient movement, particularly for schoolchildren.

The bridge also makes way for the planned fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2).

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Commuters welcome restored connectivity

Commuters had to rely on alternative routes, particularly the congested 90 Feet Road, resulting in longer journeys and difficulties during emergencies during the period of two years when the bridge was under construction. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a commuter, Salman, who travels from Sion to Bhandup every day, said the reopening would make his daily journey easier. “It will be beneficial. I travel from Sion to Bhandup every day and usually get stuck in traffic. Now, I can travel smoothly as the bridge has opened,” he said.

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However, Salman also expressed disappointment over the delay, saying commuters had expected the bridge to open on October 15. “Earlier, we faced problems travelling. We were hoping that the bridge would open on October 15, but that did not happen. It was necessary to reopen it,” he added.

Another commuter, Ansari Rahim, who was travelling with his brother, said the bridge's prolonged closure had caused considerable inconvenience to residents. “We witnessed a lot of controversy over this bridge. Despite the work being completed, it was not open for traffic movement. I want to travel from Sion to Sakinaka, and now that the bridge has opened, it will reduce my travel time,” Rahim told FPJ.

Residents expect fuel and time savings

A resident of Govandi said commuters had been waiting for nearly two years and expected the restored connection to help them save fuel and travel more efficiently. “We were waiting for the last two years for this bridge to open. With inflation, saving fuel is important. The administration should have paid attention earlier. Work was not progressing properly for five to six years. Now, we can travel freely from Dharavi towards Mumbai Central,” the commuter said.

For several residents, the closure was not merely about longer commutes but also about difficulties in reaching hospitals during emergencies. One commuter said that they had been using 90 Feet Road as an alternative while the bridge remained shut. Recalling an incident when his daughter was unwell, he said the traffic congestion had made it difficult to take her to the hospital. “My daughter was sick, and it was difficult to travel because the road was filled with traffic. It was problematic to take her to the hospital. In emergency situations, it became very difficult,” he said.

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Pedestrian safety concerns remain

While commuters welcomed the reopening, some said pedestrian infrastructure must receive equal attention. They demanded proper footpaths on the bridge so pedestrians, particularly schoolchildren, could cross safely without having to navigate alongside moving vehicles. A woman commuter whose children study at Our Lady School in Sion said the bridge's reconstruction had affected students in the area. She recalled instances of students getting injured during the demolition work and stressed that public infrastructure should not become a subject of political disputes. “Many students used to get injured when the demolition work of the bridge took place. Politicians come for their own benefits and have vested interests. No politics should be played over this bridge. However, its opening will benefit commuters.”

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