Mumbai Infra Update: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Vidyavihar, Sion And Goregaon Flyovers On October 22

Mumbai’s new flyovers at Vidyavihar, Sion and Goregaon are expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city | File Photo

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: After days of anticipation, three key infrastructure projects—the Vidyavihar flyover, Sion flyover and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR)—will finally be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde will preside over the ceremony, which will be streamed live from all three project sites.

Vidyavihar Flyover | File Photo

Vidyavihar Flyover

The flyover spans a 650-metre-long stretch, connecting Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side with Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side, crossing the railway tracks near Vidyavihar station.

The project comprises a 100-metre bridge over the railway tracks, along with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side. The two-lane carriageways are between 15.5 metres and 17.5 metres wide.

The connector is expected to cut peak-hour travel time between the eastern and western parts of the suburb from 40–45 minutes to 10–15 minutes and ease congestion along the Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Kurla corridor.

The project also includes links connecting the bridge to station footpaths and the reconstruction of ticket booking offices, the station master's office and staircases.

The flyover’s opening was delayed by a naming row, with the BJP proposing Captain Smit Machchhar’s name and Shiv Sena (UBT) activists demanding “Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu” for the structure.

Sion Flyover | File Photo

Sion Flyover

Replacing a 112-year-old bridge declared unsafe, the rebuilt Sion railway overbridge is set to restore a key east-west connection after two years of disruption.

The reconstruction also supports Central Railway’s plan to add fifth and sixth lines between CSMT and Kurla under MUTP-II. The new through-span bridge design removes obstructions to railway expansion, improving suburban and long-distance train movement.

Central Railway rebuilt the 54.5-metre steel span, while the BMC strengthened approach roads and upgraded pedestrian subways. Despite utility relocation challenges, officials claim the project opened four months ahead of schedule.

Goregaon Flyover | File Photo

Goregaon Flyover

The 1.26-km-long, six-lane Goregaon flyover at Ratnagiri Hotel junction is a key component of the BMC’s Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. Connecting General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg to Santosh Nagar, it is expected to ease congestion at Dindoshi court and surrounding junctions.

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Featuring precast concrete segments, curved steel spans and location-specific foundations, the flyover will improve traffic flow in Goregaon East and strengthen east-west connectivity between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

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