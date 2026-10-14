Harsha Bhogle Calls Out Delay In Sion Bridge Opening, Urges Mumbai Authorities To Prioritise Commuters Over Inauguration Formalities: 'Open It At The Earliest'

Harsha Bhogle Calls Out Delay In Sion Bridge Opening, Urges Authorities To Prioritise Commuters Over Inauguration Formalities | Harsha Bhogle/mybmc/X

Renowned Indian sports commentator Harsha Bhogle has urged authorities to open the Sion bridge in Mumbai at the earliest, stressing that public convenience should take priority over waiting for an official inauguration ceremony.

Bhogle took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the matter, suggesting that if the bridge is ready for use, authorities should not delay its opening due to the unavailability of people required to inaugurate it.

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Harsha Bhogle Calls Out Delay In Sion Bridge Opening, Urges Authorities To Prioritise Commuters Over Inauguration Formalities

“I believe the Sion bridge is now ready. If that is indeed so, I hope they open it at the earliest without waiting for availability of people to inaugurate it. It has caused a lot of hardship and the earlier it eases, the better it will be for the public,” Bhogle wrote.

The commentator highlighted the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the bridge's closure and called for an early resolution to the issue. His post underlined the importance of prioritising the needs of the public over ceremonial formalities, particularly when infrastructure is ready to serve its intended purpose.

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The Sion bridge is an important connectivity link in Mumbai, and its closure has added to the difficulties faced by commuters navigating the city's busy roads. Bhogle's remarks have brought attention to the need for timely action to ensure that residents can benefit from the infrastructure as soon as it is ready for public use.