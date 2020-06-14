Good news for Thane as 184 police and SRPF personnel recover from COVID-19

As many as 184 Thane police officials, including SRPF personnel have recovered and have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals. They are now ready for their duties, Vivek Phansalkar, Thane police commissioner said.

There had been a total of 262 coronavirus positive cases among police officials. Two people have passed away. 76 others are undergoing treatment in Thane and Mumbai hospitals.

According to Thane Commissionerate, out of the 262 police personnel, 21 were police inspectors. Of these, 17 people have been discharged and 4 others are undergoing treatment, as of Saturday. 177 were police constables, and from this group 126 people have discharged, while 50 are undergoing treatment. One death has been reported.

Two women police inspectors have been discharged, while out of 35 women police constables who had tested positive, 24 have been discharged. 10 are undergoing treatment, while one woman constable has passed away.

Vijay Shinde senior police inspector from Shreenagar police station said, "A-45-year old woman police constable who was posted at Shreenagar police station in Thane has died. Her husband was in SRPF, he died in nexus attack in 2008. Following this, she got the job n her husband’s stead.”

Shinde also mentioned that the woman had been suffering from kidney ailments and had to frequently undergo dialysis.

Furthermore, there were a total of 27 personnel and officers from the SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and RAF (Royal Air Force) who had tested positive. Of these, 26 were from the SRPF, while one person from the RAF is undergoing treatment in the hospital. 15 people from the SRPF have recovered and have been discharged, while 11 are undergoing treatment.

Thane police sources have said that officials who had tested positive belong to the Mumbra, Vartak Nagar, Ambernath, Naupada, Thane nagar, Ulhasnagar Central police station, Kalwa, Kopari, Wagale Estate, Bhiwandi Narpoli police stations.