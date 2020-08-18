Good news for Navi Mumbai: Vegetables set to become cheaper as APMC lifts restrictions

After two and a half months, the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi has lifted restrictions when it comes to the entry of vegetable trucks. For the last two days, more than 400 trucks with vegetables have arrived at the wholesale market. Traders say that price of green vegetables will now come down in the retail market in a couple of days.

Shankar Pingle, director of APMC’s vegetable market said that prices will now be under control as the arrivals have increased. “The token system for entering the wholesale market has been lifted and now there is no restriction on the number of trucks with vegetables that could enter the market,” said Pingle.

According to traders, many of them had been unable to operate successfully as the number of arrivals had been very less. This had been affecting the overall business at the wholesale market.

“The decision has been taken keeping the price rise of vegetables in retail and the demand from the traders increasing the supply,” said Pingle.