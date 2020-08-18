Good news for Navi Mumbai: Vegetables set to become cheaper as APMC lifts restrictions

After two and a half months, the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi has lifted restrictions when it comes to the entry of vegetable trucks. For the last two days, more than 400 trucks with vegetables have arrived at the wholesale market. Traders say that price of green vegetables will now come down in the retail market in a couple of days.
Shankar Pingle, director of APMC’s vegetable market said that prices will now be under control as the arrivals have increased. “The token system for entering the wholesale market has been lifted and now there is no restriction on the number of trucks with vegetables that could enter the market,” said Pingle.
According to traders, many of them had been unable to operate successfully as the number of arrivals had been very less. This had been affecting the overall business at the wholesale market.
“The decision has been taken keeping the price rise of vegetables in retail and the demand from the traders increasing the supply,” said Pingle.
On May 26, the APMC administration had capped the entry of vegetables at up to 300 vehicles including trucks and tempos. This decision was taken after a spike in coronavirus cases in the wholesale market. The market was also closed for a week from May 11 to May 17 after more than 200 positive cases were reported from the wholesale market alone.
Since the market supplies essentials in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the market was later reopened with several restrictions. The civic body had also carried out disinfection of the market and tested traders and other stakeholders.
Due to the limited arrivals, the price of vegetables has skyrocketed at the wholesale market and this was reflected in the retail market. Most of the vegetables are being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the retail market, with some vegetables remaining unavailable.
As per the details shared by Pingle, on August 18, the wholesale market received 54 trucks and 374 tempos laden with vegetables. Normally, between 450 to 500 trucks and tempos arrive at the market.
“The arrivals will become normal by the end of the week,” said Pingle.
