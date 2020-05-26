Amid coronavirus outbreak restricted supply of vegetables raise prices in Vashi's APMC market

Shankar Pingle, director of the Vegetable market shared the details of arrival on May 26. The wholesale market received 11 trucks and 111 tempos laden with vegetables on Tuesday against at least 450 to 500 trucks and tempos on a normal day.

The market did not see the arrival of some of the vegetables like brinjal, pointed gourd, Nasik Methi, drumstick, cluster bean to name a few.

The dip in supply has pushed up the prices in the retail market. Green peas are being sold at Rs 120 per kg while cauliflower goes for Rs 80 per kg. Since there was no arrival of brinjal, the old stock is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. However, there is a good supply of tomato consistently and it is available at Rs 25 to 30 per kg in the retail market.

The APMC administration had capped the entry of vegetables up to 300 vehicles including trucks and tempos. It was decided after a spike in corona positive cases in the wholesale market. The market was also closed for a week from May 11 to May 17 after more than 200 positive cases of Coronavirus was reported alone from the wholesale market. Since the market supplies essentials in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the market was reopened with certain restrictions. The civic body had also carried out the disinfection of the market and also carried out tests of traders and other stakeholders.