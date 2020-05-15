Despite two casualties at APMC due to COVID-19, the market set to reopen on Monday

Despite two persons from the wholesale market who died due to coronavirus, the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) located in Vashi is likely to reopen from Monday. The market was closed on May 11 for seven days after a sudden rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the city with a majority of cases found from the wholesale market.

Fear has been gripped among traders after the death of two persons. A 62-year-old accountant who was working at a shop in the onion-potato market and a trader from the vegetable market became the victim of the coronavirus on Thursday night. Both of them tested positive for COVID-19 positive at the beginning of the month and were under treatment.

Ashok Walunj, director of the onion-potato market in APMC confirmed the death of the accountant. However, he is little skeptical on the operation of the market from Monday. “We will have a meeting on Saturday to decide on the reopening of the market,” said Walunj.

Shankar Pingle, director of the Vegetable market also confirmed the death of trader from the market due to coronavirus.

A senior civic official said that the APMC Vashi supplies essential commodities to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and it cannot be closed for a long time.

As per the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), till Thursday, the city has reported 910 corona positive cases of which 356 positive cases are linked to the APMC. “Even the APMC was closed, the positive cases cropping up are linked with the, however, the rate has come down,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the disinfection of three markets—onion-potato, spices and food grains—have been completed while the remaining two markets—vegetables and fruits will be completed by Sunday.