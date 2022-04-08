Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai traffic police get its independent Twitter handle

e-Paper Get App
This independent handle will address the road diversions, any new developments or the issues related to traffic, so as to warn the motorists what to expect from the peak hour traffic.

Priyanka Navalkar | Updated on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

After quite a wait, an independent handle of Mumbai's traffic police division was launched on Friday, meant especially to redress the citizens' traffic grievances. The Mumbai Police tweeted, "Mumbaikars your appeal has been heard by our @CPMumbaiPolice ! Thank you Mumbai CP @sanjayp_1 for launching an Independent handle of Mumbai's Traffic Police Division to redress citizen Grievances. Follow: @MTPHereToHelp."

This independent handle will address the road diversions, any new developments or the issues related to traffic, so as to warn the motorists what to expect from the peak hour traffic.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:23 PM IST