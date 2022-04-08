Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai traffic police get its independent Twitter handle

After quite a wait, an independent handle of Mumbai's traffic police division was launched on Friday, meant especially to redress the citizens' traffic grievances. The Mumbai Police tweeted, "Mumbaikars your appeal has been heard by our @CPMumbaiPolice ! Thank you Mumbai CP @sanjayp_1 for launching an Independent handle of Mumbai's Traffic Police Division to redress citizen Grievances. Follow: @MTPHereToHelp."

This independent handle will address the road diversions, any new developments or the issues related to traffic, so as to warn the motorists what to expect from the peak hour traffic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:23 PM IST