Good news for Mumbaikars! City AQI improves, better days to come

Mumbai: After four days of 'very poor' air quality, the city witnessed a slight relief on Monday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 306 to 208. The higher the AQI, the greater the level of health concerns.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 'severe' (highest level of bad air) air quality on Monday with an AQI of 418.

SAFAR forecasts 'moderate' AQI

The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has forecasted better air days, with the next two days predicted to be in the 'moderate' category over Mumbai. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR says the air quality of Mumbai has seen fluctuations because of the delayed wind reversal. The city had been recording 'very poor' air quality between 305-310 since Thursday. According to Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director, SAFAR, “The delay in the reversal of winds has been the major concern in the fluctuation of the air quality over Mumbai. The winds which are supposed to take pollutants away have been delayed for 10-15 days, compared to the usual cycle of 3-4 days,” said Mr Beig.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said on Monday that Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 19.4° C and a maximum of 32.1° C, with 60% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 22° C and a maximum of 30.6° C, with 75% relative humidity.