Good news for Mumbaikars! 5-mt Nariman Point-Colaba drive is 24 months away

The MMRDA has floated tenders

Has announced a timeline of 24 months

The Project

The Nariman Point-Colaba ‘missing link’ project, supported by state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, will bring the two end points closer, with just 5-minute driving distance

Benefits

Major relief from traffic congestion

A 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the Arabian Sea

Will save fuel and time

Blueprint

MMRDA aims to finish civil work in 2 years from the date of appointment of contractor

Tender amounting to Rs 284.55 crore floated for civil work

Contractor will be responsible for 10-year resurfacing and 15 years for bridge, including defect liability period

Project will be carried out on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode

Tender bidding will close on April 6

MMRDA has taken care of fishing activity. It will provide a passageway for passing of boats with a 100-mt span below the bridge

A jetty, walking and cycling track, and a viewing gallery will also be part of this connectivity

What’s It Like Now?

Constant traffic jams at Madame Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort, and Manora MLA Hostel.

Currently, commuters have to take Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and suffer severe traffic congestion

“One, it will serve as a last mile connectivity for the upcoming coastal road project at Princess Street flyover. Second, it will disperse traffic flowing from north to south Bombay. Currently, the bay where boats are parked is disorganised, so a jetty has also been proposed," SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:03 PM IST