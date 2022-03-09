Mumbai: Under which rule 12 suspended MLAs allowed in Maharashtra Assembly? asks Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday sought to know under which rules the 12 BJP MLAs, who were suspended last year, were allowed in the Legislative Assembly.

The MLAs - Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jaykumar Raval, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Kirtikumar Bhangdia - were suspended from the Assembly for one year on July 5, 2021, after the state government accused them of misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

The Supreme Court earlier this year held that a resolution suspending these MLAs beyond the period of the remainder of the session held in July 2021 was "unconstitutional" and "irrational".

Quashing the one-year suspension of the 12 BJP MLAs, the SC said it was "worse" than expulsion or disqualification, observing that such action beyond the remainder period of an ongoing session would impact the democratic setup.

On Wednesday, Patole raised a point of order in the Lower House and sought to know under which rules were these MLAs allowed to sit in the House.

