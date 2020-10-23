Good news fitness freaks: Maha Govt allows gyms outside containment zones to reopen from October 25

In a big respite to the gymnasium owners, the Maharashtra government has allowed gymnasium outside containment zones to reopen from October 25.
Demand for re-opening of gymnasium and fitness centre has recently geared up in the state.
However, the gymnasium will have to strictly follow the SoP released in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures, including disinfecting premises, physical distancing, sanitisation and use of masks will be mandatory.
