Godrej L’affaire: Food Trends Report 2024 Forecasts Rise Of Korean Cuisine And Ghee's Resurgence In Mumbai

Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 Forecasts Rise Of Korean Cuisine And Ghee's Resurgence In Mumbai

Mumbai: Korean Food will capture mainstream sensibilities while ghee’s culinary versatility will rise again according to the latest food trends report. The latest food trend report by Godrej predicted the top trends for the year which are expected to invite changes to the food industry.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 was launched at the Godrej L’affaire festival organised at the Godrej IT Park in Vikhroli East. The latest report talked about the top trend predictions and the changes expected in the food industry from the regional and global perspectives. The report also talks about the change in food choices according to people’s health, hygiene, lifestyle and travel.

The report highlighted that with Korean culture garnering a cult following, the K-food will also become mainstream with its bold flavours and diverse dishes. It also predicted that ghee’s natural goodness and its traditional link to Ayurveda will contribute to its renewed appeal as a healthy kitchen staple in this year.

Accordingly, the protein based foods and beverages will stay pumped and story-based, narrative-rich content will be the most successful media format to fuel food conversations in 2024.

The report expects Indian chocolates to offer a sophisticated experience as Indian chocolatiers are increasingly showcasing the unique nuances of provenance by artfully combining locally-grown, high-quality cacao beans with unusual Indian ingredients. At the same time the sweet quotient of the desserts will be recalibrated as the focus of will shift from saccharine indulgence, to nuanced flavours and textures.

The latest report expects cocktails to raise the bar as discerning drinkers will look for masterfully crafted cocktail experiences in 2024. The beverage segment will meet this demand with signature offerings inspired by unusual local ingredients and techniques. This shift will drive focus towards celebrity mixologists, bar takeovers and pop-ups.

At the sixth edition of Godrej L’affaire, actor Malaika Arora also launched her clothing brand The Label Life where she walked the ramp to showcase the collection as a part of L’affaire Fashion.

Godrej L’affaire 2024 attracted individuals from the fields of beauty and lifestyle with live performance from The Bartenders and bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiua felicitated 25 India’s next big content creators with ‘Godrej L’affaire Select’.