Goat Incidentally Helps Thane Police Bust Cloned Auto-Rickshaw Racket at Teen Hath Naka Using E-Challan Trail | file photo

Thane: In a bizarre turn of events, a hefty goat inadvertently helped the Thane Traffic Police bust an illegal cloned auto-rickshaw racket at the bustling Teen Hath Naka junction on June 15 recently.

Goat leads traffic bust

The breakthrough occurred during routine traffic management led by Naupada Traffic Police Inspector Gauri More. Amidst heavy congestion on the Ghodbunder Road stretch, traffic officers noticed a stationary auto-rickshaw (registration number MH 04 HZ 4290) illegally transporting a large goat instead of passengers. Promptly responding to the traffic violation, the term issued an electronic e-challan to the registered vehicle number.

Owner alerted via e-challan



The digital enforcement system worked exactly as intended, triggering an automated SMS alert to the authentic vehicle owner, Sher Mohammed Shah Mohammed, who was miles away in Mumbra. Surprised by a traffic fine for a location he had not visited, Mohammed rushed to Teen Hath Naka with his original vehicle and documents to investigate the discrepancy.

Duplicate vehicles exposed

To the astonishment of the on-duty officers, two identical auto-rickshaws bearing the exact same registration plates were suddenly parked at the spot. A quick verification of the chassis and registration details exposed the vehicle carrying the livestock as a completely cloned fake.

"The suspect was operating commercially using a duplicated registration number," confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Vehicle seized, case registered

The traffic department immediately seized the counterfeit vehicle and handed the case over to local authorities. A formal criminal case has been registered against the fraudulent driver at the Naupada Police Station for forgery and cheating.