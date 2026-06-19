'America Needs To Learn From India': US Woman Takes Mumbai Metro For The First Time, Praises Its Cleanliness

For millions of Mumbaikars, the metro is an everyday necessity. But for an American tourist experiencing it for the first time, it was nothing short of eye-opening.

A US content creator named Liz has gone viral on Instagram after sharing her first ride on the Mumbai Metro. In the video, aptly titled “Mumbai Metro Experience,” she couldn’t stop raving about the city’s modern public transport system, even going so far as to say that America could take notes from India.

The video begins with Liz purchasing her ticket and praising how affordable the ride is. “I’m in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. One ticket is only Rs 20,” she says excitedly.

As she enters the station, Liz is visibly impressed by the spotless surroundings and safety measures in place. “The station’s so clean, and I love the doors here. It’s so safe,” she remarks while walking through the metro premises.

Check out the video below:

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Comparing the experience with her home country, Liz admitted that the Mumbai Metro exceeded her expectations. “Wow, first impression, it’s so much cleaner than the Metro New York. And it’s really cold. It is so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice,” she says in the clip.

Another feature that particularly caught her attention was the presence of dedicated compartments for women, something she hadn’t encountered elsewhere. “Over here, they have the women’s compartment, and I haven’t seen that in any other countries. The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India.”

Netizens react

Her praise quickly resonated with social media users, who flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from pride to playful warnings.

“Welcome to aamchi Mumbai...❤️🙏,” wrote one user. Another joked, “Please try Mumbai locals in peak hour once and then share your experience 😭😂.”

Some users were quick to champion other Indian metro systems too. “Delhi metro is the best ❤️,” one comment read, while another added, “Delhi to Meerut so clean in metro ❤️ this try one time ❤️.”

Of course, the iconic Mumbai local trains also entered the conversation. “Once you travel on a Mumbai local train, you won’t even think about doing it again,” a user quipped. Among the many reactions, one comment perhaps summed up the sentiment best: “First time hear something that America learn from India 👏”