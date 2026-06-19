Mumbai Weather Update: Sudden Showers Cheer Up Residents Long Waiting For Monsoon As Rains Lash Parts Of City |

Mumbai: Heavy rain lashed Nariman Point on Friday June 19th, with intense showers witnessed in the area. Visuals from outside the Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station showed heavy rainfall accompanied by dark and cloudy skies.

The sky has remained overcast since morning, with thick cloud cover dominating the city's skyline. The video captures the monsoon showers sweeping across Nariman Point.

However, the excitement proved to be short-lived as the spell of heavy rain lasted only for a brief period. Soon after, the showers subsided and the sun reappeared, bringing brighter conditions back to the area despite the cloudy weather that had persisted through much of the morning.

Is El Niño Affecting The Early Rainfall In India? Know What Scientists Are Predicting

As June nears its end, Mumbaikars and people across large parts of India are still waiting for the monsoon to make a decisive arrival. While a few regions have experienced scattered showers over the past few weeks, meteorologists say these isolated rain spells do not mark the effective onset of the rainy season. The delayed arrival of rains has now turned attention towards a climate phenomenon that scientists had warned about earlier this year: El Niño.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern caused by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Although it develops thousands of kilometres away from India, the phenomenon has far-reaching consequences, disrupting global weather patterns and often triggering extreme events such as droughts, floods, and severe heatwaves.

In India, El Niño is already influencing weather conditions in 2026. Experts say it has contributed to prolonged pre-monsoon heat and a sluggish start to the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected this year's seasonal rainfall at around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average, raising concerns about below-normal precipitation in several regions.

Scientists and weather experts continue to monitor the evolving El Niño conditions closely, as the coming weeks will determine whether the monsoon gathers momentum or remains subdued, influencing everything from food production to water availability and economic activity in India.

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