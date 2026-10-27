Goa Road Accident: 21-Year-Old Mumbai Student, Haryana Resident Killed In Bike-Taxi Collision On Mandovi Bridge | Representational Image

Two students, including a 21-year-old resident of Mumbai's Vikhroli, died in a collision between their motorcycle and a taxi on the new Mandovi Bridge in Goa.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 26. Those who died have been identified as Kushagra Patale (21), a resident of Vikhroli in Mumbai, and Yash Malik (20), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana.

Both were reportedly studying at the India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa.

Accident Occurred Around 3 AM

The accident reportedly occurred around 3 am on Monday when the two students were travelling from Porvorim towards Vasco. Patale was reportedly riding the motorcycle, while Malik was riding pillion.

The motorcycle collided with a taxi coming from the opposite direction on the new Mandovi Bridge.

Taxi Occupants Escape Unhurt

The taxi was reportedly carrying a tourist couple at the time of the accident. According to reports, the tourists and the taxi driver escaped without injuries.

However, the front portion of the taxi was damaged in the collision.

Case Registered Against Taxi Driver

Following the incident, police registered a case against the taxi driver, identified as Rajkumar Kattimani, a resident of Sangolda in Goa.

According to a Maharashtra Times report, the driver had not been arrested as of late Monday night. A police officer reportedly said that the absence of operational CCTV cameras on the Mandovi Bridge had made it difficult to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

"There is no CCTV camera operational on the Mandvi bridge, so it is not yet clear how exactly the accident happened," the officer said.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

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