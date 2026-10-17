Goa Express Hits Railway Trolley Near MP's Maksi Station, One Trackman Killed, Three Injured; Probe Ordered | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Goa Express hit an engineering trolley on the tracks near Maksi station on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring three trackmen.

The incident occurred around 10:52 am near kilometre 100/06, prompting railway authorities to dispatch an accident relief train and medical equipment to the site.

Train number 12780, the Goa Express, was travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Vasco-da-Gama when it struck the trolley engaged in track inspection and maintenance work.

Four trackmen, along with Section PWI Satyajit and the section PWI in-charge, were present with the engineering push trolley at the time.

The train was operating on a diverted route instead of its scheduled route when the collision occurred in the Maksi station area.

One of the injured trackmen, Bhagwan Singh Bimla, died in the accident, while Dilip Jaiswal suffered severe injuries, with his leg severed. The condition of the other injured trackmen was not specified.

Senior railway officials and technical teams reached the spot following the incident.

Efforts to clear the tracks and restore normal operations were underway. Railway authorities have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident and establish responsibility.