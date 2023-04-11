Goa: Acute water shortage hits Porvorim locals, civic officials clueless about resumption of supply

Goa: Acute water shortage hits Porvorim locals |

Residents in Porvorim have been hit by an acute water shortage in the past few days.

Some areas of Porvorim, especially the Housing Board Colony and Oval Park, did not receive tap water for the last four consecutive days, forcing them to hire water tankers to meet their requirements.

PWD supplying water to Porvorim

When contacted, PWD Assistant Engineer D Raikar said the water storage tank at Porvorim did not receive raw water from Tillari for the last four days.

“As a result, the PWD could not treat the water and supply it to residents of Porvorim. At present, the PWD is supplying water to Porvorim which is received from the Assonora water treatment plant. There is no fixed timing for the release of water to any area. As soon as the Overhead Water Tank located in that particular area is filled up, water is released to locals,” said Raikar.

Chief Engineer clueless about resuming water supply

Asked when the raw water supply from Tillari would be resumed, Raikar appeared to be clueless.

When contacted, WRD Chief Engineer Pramod Badami said there were some issues which are being settled with officials at the Tillari water supply division. He too was silent on the nature of issues and when they would be settled.

A resident of Housing Board Colony, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Water Treatment Plant was set up in Porvorim because the area is at the tail end and was not receiving sufficient water supply from the Assonora water treatment plant.

Residents struggling despite presence of water treatment plant

“After the commissioning of this plant, residents were hoping to get a constant water supply for at least 3-4 hours daily. It is a tragedy that residents have to struggle for water despite having a water treatment plant,” said the resident.

“There are no wells in Povorim and residents have to depend only on tap water. The WRD should immediately resolve the issues with Tillari authorities and request them to release water to the Porvorim water treatment plant,” the resident added.

