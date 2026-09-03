Gloves, Hairnets & No Newspaper: Viral Video Shows Mumbai Street Food’s Makeover Amid FDA Crackdown |

Mumbai: A video going viral on social media claims that Mumbai's street food stalls and eateries are increasingly adopting better hygiene and food-safety practices amid the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) stringent crackdown on establishments allegedly violating food safety norms.

The video highlights several changes purportedly being seen at street food stalls across the city, including cooks wearing gloves and hairnets while preparing and serving food.

It also claims that some vendors have stopped wrapping vada pav and other food items in newspapers, a practice that can expose food to printing ink, and have switched to cleaner food-grade wrapping paper.

Artificial colours ditched, utensils cleaner

Another noticeable change highlighted in the video is the apparent reduction in the use of artificial food colours. Items such as Manchurian dishes and chutneys, which are often associated with bright colours, are shown being served in more natural shades.

The video also claims that plates, pans and other cooking equipment are being cleaned more thoroughly. At one point, the person recording the video is seen wiping a plate with a tissue to check its cleanliness, with no visible dirt appearing on the tissue.

According to the person in the video, locally sold packaged products such as bread and toast, as well as ketchup bottles used at eateries, are also increasingly displaying details such as the MRP, ingredients and expiry dates.

FDA crackdown on food outlets

The apparent changes come amid an intensified enforcement drive by the Maharashtra FDA under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The department has been carrying out inspections of restaurants, eateries and other food establishments and taking action where alleged violations of hygiene and food-safety regulations are detected.

In recent weeks, the FDA has ordered the closure of several establishments and suspended food licences in some cases after inspections allegedly uncovered serious lapses.

According to reports, establishments facing FDA action during the ongoing drive include four Domino's Pizza outlets, Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House, Gulzar Mohammedi Hotel, Ayub's, Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Society Ltd, China Town Fast Food Centre and Bombay Presidency Radio Club, among others.

Inspections extend beyond restaurants

The crackdown has not been limited to restaurants and street-food outlets. The FDA has also inspected supermarkets and facilities linked to quick-commerce and food-delivery platforms, including Blinkit and Zepto, as part of its wider food-safety enforcement drive.

The viral video has garnered public attention, with over 35.5 million views, nearly two million users have liked it, and thousands have commented on it.

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