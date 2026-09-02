Mumbai: FDA Suspends Eat Club, Rani Creators Licences Over Food Safety And Hygiene Violations

FDA inspections found multiple food safety deficiencies at four establishments across Goregaon, Kurla and Chembur | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated action against four food establishments for violating food safety and hygiene standards during inspections.

The licences of Eat Club Brands Pvt Ltd at Royal Palms, Goregaon, and Rani Creators Consultant and Service Providers in Kurla have been suspended with immediate effect, while licence suspension has been proposed against Goodluck Bakery in Chembur and Ashfaq Bakery.

Serious Food Safety Deficiencies

The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations after officials found serious deficiencies that could potentially pose health risks to consumers.

During the inspection of Eat Club, officials found inadequate food storage facilities, poor hand-washing and employee hygiene arrangements, shortcomings in pest control, inadequate ventilation and irregularities in food safety training and record-keeping.

At Rani Creators in Kurla, inspectors found rodent and cockroach infestation, unhygienic conditions, stagnant water, raw meat stored in the open, deteriorated cooking oil and serious lapses in maintaining food temperature.

Deficiencies At Two Bakeries

The inspection of Goodluck Bakery in Chembur revealed deficiencies in food storage, pest control, water testing, temperature control, employee hygiene and record maintenance.

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Meanwhile, Ashfaq Bakery was found lacking in several areas, including packaging, temperature control, food storage, employee hygiene, medical examinations of workers and food safety training.

The FDA said the action was based on the nature and seriousness of the violations detected during the inspections.

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