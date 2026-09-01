Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of Two Food Outlets Over Hygiene Lapses And Safety Violations |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of two establishments in Mumbai — Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in Malad West and Gulzar Mohammedi Hotel in Kurla West — after inspections found serious hygiene lapses and food safety violations.

Malad Outlet Faces Multiple Violations

The licence of Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House was suspended with immediate effect following an inspection on August 25. Officials found uncooked samosas stored in a refrigerator near the utensil-washing area, where they were exposed to the foul smell of an open drain and stagnant water. The kitchen was also found to be in poor condition, with falling plaster and exposed light bulbs directly above the food preparation area.

The establishment was allegedly using untreated water from an unclean overhead tank for cooking and drinking, without any water-testing reports. Although it held a licence only for prepared foods, officials found lassi, sweets, paneer, frankies and farsan being manufactured and repacked. Unlabelled paneer and lassi without expiry dates were seized.

Unsafe Water And Unlabelled Food Seized

Of the 36 food handlers, 26 did not have mandatory medical certificates. Workers were also found with long fingernails and uncovered burn injuries while handling food. The establishment failed to produce mandatory six-monthly food and water testing reports from an NABL-accredited laboratory.

In a separate action, the FDA suspended the registration certificate of Gulzar Mohammedi Hotel, Kurla West, on August 31 after a surprise inspection on August 27. The establishment scored only 24 out of 88 marks (28%) during the inspection.

Kitchen Found In Poor Condition

Officials found a cramped and unhygienic kitchen, broken flooring, peeling plaster, inadequate pest-control measures and dirty cooking surfaces. Wilted and rotten vegetables were reportedly being used, while cooked food was kept in the open. Cockroaches were found in the kitchen, and drains were dirty, greasy and clogged.

The hotel failed to produce water-testing reports, food-testing records, purchase invoices, approved vendor details and food recall records. Food handlers lacked records of medical examinations and vaccinations and were found without aprons, headgear and gloves. No FoSTaC training or food safety audit records were available.

The FDA has directed both establishments to stop the production, storage, sale and distribution of food during the suspension period. The establishments will be allowed to resume operations only after rectifying the deficiencies and complying with food safety requirements.

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