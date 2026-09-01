FDA Crackdown: Malad Eatery Loses Food Licence Over Alleged Hygiene Violations -VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Delhi Sweet & Bhelpuri House in Malad West after an inspection reportedly found serious hygiene and food safety violations.

According to reports, FDA officials found samosas stored near a dirty drain and stagnant water during their inspection of the outlet. Officials also reportedly found that unfiltered water was being used for cooking and drinking, while several food items did not have proper labels or expiry dates.

SAMOSAS BESIDE A DRAIN: FDA SUSPENDS MALAD EATERY



The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licence of Delhi Sweet & Bhelpuri House in Malad West after an inspection found serious hygiene violations.



Among the findings: samosas stored near a dirty drain and stagnant water,… pic.twitter.com/7TNzQpaBSL — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) September 1, 2026

Following the inspection, FDA officials also found that 26 of the 36 food handlers did not have the mandatory medical certificates. The outlet has been directed to stop all food production, storage, sale and distribution until further orders.

Statewide crackdown on establishments

The action was taken as part of a statewide crackdown on food establishments allegedly violating food safety and hygiene regulations. The order was issued on August 25, 2026, against Delhi Sweet & Bhelpuri House in Malad West, Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla West, Mumbai, and a Blinkit store in Akola, according to NDTV.

As of now, the concerned eateries have not issued any statement regarding the FDA action. Further details are awaited.

FDA suspends blood bank licence

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the FDA has temporarily suspended the blood bank licence of Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central for two days — October 15 and 16 — after finding 12 regulatory violations.

Read Also Mumbai: FDA Suspends Jagjivan Ram Hospital Blood Bank Licence For 2 Days Over 12 Violations

The violations reportedly included deficiencies in blood donation records, a shortage of prescribed staff, inadequate documentation and lapses in blood storage and operational procedures. The multispecialty zonal hospital is run by the Western Railway (WR) zone of Indian Railways.

Action follows FDA inspection

The temporary suspension order was issued on July 9, 2026, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The action followed an FDA inspection conducted on March 25, after which a show-cause notice was issued to the centre.

The licensing authority subsequently found the hospital’s explanation unsatisfactory and ordered the temporary suspension of the blood bank licence.