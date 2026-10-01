'Give Us Justice For Our Father' Thane Family Awaits Answers After Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Brutal Murder | X - rautsanjay61

Thane, October 01, 2026: The brazen daylight assassination of Shiv Sena (UBT) division chief Pradeep "Balu" Purnekar right outside his party office in Manpada has left a grieving family and a shaken city demanding answers. What began as a local political rivalry has erupted into a profound human tragedy—one marked by a daughter's public plea for justice, a mother refusing to lay her son to rest until accountability was met, and a community caught in the crossfire of escalating intimidation.

A family's stand and city's grief

The path toward accountability was forged through raw, heartbreaking resistance. Refusing to accept Purnekar's body or perform his final rites, his family stood their ground at the hospital until authorities formally expanded the First Information Report (FIR). Backed by high-profile party leadership, the family's relentless pressure ensured that former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, were officially named in the conspiracy.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: On the Pradip Purnekar shooting case, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut says, "Seven rounds were fired at him... He was murdered and was brutally beaten. He was a very loyal person to us. He had been fighting against the local drug mafia. He stood up… pic.twitter.com/feceDYHwLe — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Only after these legal entries were secured did the family proceed with an emotional cremation late Wednesday night at the Manpada crematorium, surrounded by a sombre, weeping crowd of mourners and heavy police deployment.

SIT launches rapid crackdown

Under immense public pressure, law enforcement established a dedicated 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav to track down every facet of the crime.

Mira Road Sweep: Expanding their net beyond Thane, the SIT apprehended five individuals—including three women and two men—from Mira Road for direct interrogation, suspecting close ties to prime suspect Pappya Shinde.

Vehicle Seizures: Investigators seized two vehicles utilised in the conspiracy. One car is registered under the prime suspect's brother, while a second vehicle—purchased via a loan taken by a Thane woman for an associate—is under intensive police scrutiny to map out the logistics of the hit.

Security Escalation: Heavy police deployment and increased patrolling have been enforced around the residence of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and across Manpada to suppress community outrage and prevent law-and-order escalations.

Key statements and political reactions

The high-profile murder has triggered severe cross-party friction, with opposition leaders accusing the state administration of a total collapse of internal security in Thane.

Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT Chief): During his emotional visit to the bereaved family in Thane, Thackeray urged calm while promising unyielding resistance against local intimidation.

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"Whatever you do at this juncture, do it with a calm mind. Do not take any step out of emotion. Intimidation is ongoing in Thane. How long will their high-handedness continue? Now we have to give a reply. They committed treason. We are going to stand against them. We will stand firmly behind the family of Pradeep Purnekar."

Meenakshi Shinde (Former Thane Mayor): Addressing the serious allegations levelled against her and her husband by the grieving family and opposition leaders, Meenakshi Shinde firmly dismissed the political framing:

"Let the police investigate and find out who is guilty. I will answer then. I don't want to get into petty politics."

Jaynath Purnekar (Slain Leader's Brother): Emphasising the underlying motives tied to local civic activism, Jaynath noted that his brother was actively opposing contentious redevelopment projects and localised illicit trades:

"He was also raising his voice over a proposed cluster development in Thane, and also against the drug mafia. Now, he has lost his life."

Vijeta Purnekar speaks out

Vijeta Purnekar (Slain Leader's Wife)

Speaking out in raw grief following the arrest of prime suspect Pappya Shinde—who was a close friend of her husband—Vijeta Purnekar confronted the betrayal and questioned the political motives behind the hit:

"Why did you kill my husband, Pappya Shinde? You used to eat from the same plate as us. I even bought new clothes for your son's naming ceremony. On whose instructions did you do this? Why did you inflict so many blows and fire so many bullets at him—was he some minister?"

"He was fighting against the rising drug menace because young kids were getting ruined by addiction. We kept telling him not to fight, but he wouldn't listen to anyone. Now he has left behind his small children. To everyone, I say this: don't do anything for others anymore, do it for your own family. I don't want politics—I have paid a very heavy price for politics."

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Official police statement

Official Police Statement (Investigating Officials & SIT)

Addressing the progress made by the newly formed 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the formal inclusion of names in the supplementary FIR, senior police officials stated:

"A dedicated 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav has taken full charge of the probe. Based on the detailed supplementary statement recorded by the victim's 26-year-old son, Ram Purnekar, we have formally included former Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde in the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy. Five individuals, including three women, have been detained from Mira Road for active questioning regarding their links to prime suspect Pappya Shinde, and two vehicles used in the execution have been seized. We are examining all call data records, financial angles, and local rivalries to map out every conspirator involved."

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