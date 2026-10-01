Uddhav Thackeray Visits Bereaved Family in Thane After Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Murder Triggers Political Outrage | File Pic

Thane, October 01, 2026: The political and law-and-order landscape in Thane has been sent into deep turmoil following the brazen killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) division chief Pradeep, popularly known as Balu Purnekar. Purnekar was shot dead and brutally attacked with sharp weapons by masked assailants outside his party office in the Manpada-Manorama Nagar area. The shocking daylight-style assassination right outside his office has triggered widespread panic and intense political friction across the city.

Family alleges political conspiracy

Amid mounting tensions, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Thane to personally visit the grieving family of Pradeep Purnekar. During the emotional interaction, Purnekar's wife, children, and parents detailed the entire sequence of events leading up to the tragedy to Thackeray. The family openly levelled severe allegations against former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, accusing them of orchestrating the contract killing due to political rivalries. Purnekar's daughter made an emotional and direct plea for justice, crying out, "Give justice to my father," while crowds of supporters outside raised fierce slogans demanding capital punishment and justice for Balu Dada.

Listening intently to the bereaved family, Uddhav Thackeray offered deep condolences and assured them of unwavering support. Addressing both the family and local supporters who had gathered in large numbers, Thackeray urged everyone to keep their composure while promising a relentless fight against local high-handedness. He stated, "Whatever you do at this juncture, do it with a calm mind. Do not take any step out of emotion. Intimidation is ongoing in Thane. How long will their high-handedness continue? Now we have to give a reply. They committed treason. We are going to stand against them. We will stand firmly behind the family of Pradeep Purnekar."

Police investigation gathers pace

The police investigation has moved swiftly under intense public and political pressure, with multiple specialised crime branch teams deployed. According to the Kapurbawdi police handling the case, a formal FIR was registered following a complaint by the victim's relatives, and statements from family members formally named former Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband within the conspiracy. Investigators examining extensive CCTV footage found that the masked attackers arrived on a scooter, executed the shooting, and fled the spot.

In terms of arrests, the police have apprehended suspects including an individual named Papya Shinde—who was reportedly present during the sequence of events and had prior friction with the victim—alongside another suspect named Akash Nimse. While initial interrogation of the arrested suspects is underway, law enforcement officials have launched a massive manhunt for the remaining absconding accused and are analysing call records and local reconnaissance patterns. Police authorities have maintained a heavy security deployment across Manpada and Manorama Nagar to contain community outrage and prevent any escalation of law-and-order issues.

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Political leaders visit family

A succession of prominent political figures have also visited the Purnekar residence to express solidarity and condemn the administration's security lapses. Alongside Uddhav Thackeray, senior party leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut visited the family and the local police station. Opposition leaders slammed the state government over deteriorating safety in Thane, pointing out that the brazen murder of a prominent political functionary in a residential zone highlights an alarming collapse of internal security.

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