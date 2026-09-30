Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Papu Shinde Among Two Arrested In Connection With Thane Sena UBT Leader’s Death | VIDEO |

Thane: In a major development in the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, Thane Police have arrested two suspects—Papu Shinde and Akash Nimse—as the investigation into the fatal attack intensifies.

Police are also looking for three to four other people who are suspected to be involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, visuals of police reportedly taking the accused Papu Shinde to the station have surfaced online.

Purnekar shot dead outside office

Purnekar, a local division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, was attacked outside his office in Thane's Manpada area at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but died during treatment.

Family stages protest outside police station

Following Purnekar's death, his family and supporters gathered outside Kapurbawdi Police Station, demanding the arrest of everyone involved in the killing.

The family has said it will not proceed with Purnekar's final rites until all those allegedly involved in the murder are arrested.

Family alleges political involvement

The family has further alleged the involvement of former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra in the assassination plot.

The reports further indicate that Purnekar's son Ram has also alleged that the attack was pre-planned and that his father was being targeted by his rivals.

These are allegations by the family and have not been established by the police. Police have said that the motive behind the killing is yet to be determined, as the investigation is underway.

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