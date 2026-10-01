Pursuit of Justice: SIT Formed, 5 Accused Arrested As Net Widens In Thane Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case | File Pic

Thane,October 01, 2026: In a major breakthrough following the brazen killing of local Shiv Sena (UBT) division chief Pradeep "Baloo" Purnekar, law enforcement has officially formed a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) and apprehended five accused—including three women—from Mira Road.

The high-profile murder has sent shockwaves through Thane. Purnekar's grief-stricken family finally laid him to rest at the Manpada crematorium on Ghodbunder Road late Wednesday night amidst heavy police deployment and a somber crowd of mourners. Now, authorities are intensifying their pursuit of accountability with a specialized and widened crackdown.

Dedicated 23-Member SIT Formed

To uncover the full conspiracy behind the assassination, law enforcement has officially constituted a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 23 personnel.

The specialized unit is led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav and includes:

Two Assistant Commissioners of Police

Three senior inspectors

Six assistant inspectors

Three sub-inspectors

Eight police constables

This substantial mobilization signals an aggressive, multi-layered investigative effort to trace every facet of the crime and bring all conspirators to justice.

Five Accused Arrested in Mira Road

The investigation took a dramatic turn as law enforcement widened their net, detailing and arresting five individuals—three women and two men—from Mira Road for direct questioning and involvement.

Investigators suspect these five suspects are closely linked to Pappa Shinde, who was arrested earlier in connection with the murder. Because Pappa Shinde was a close associate of the victim, authorities anticipate that interrogating these newly captured individuals will unearth critical revelations and expose the deeper motives driving the assassination.

Family Pressure Expands FIR

The path toward justice faced initial hurdles as the victim's family bravely resisted, refusing to accept Purnekar's body or perform last rites until authorities expanded the supplementary First Information Report (FIR).

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Backed by prominent political figures including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, the family's persistent pressure forced police to formally include former mayor and corporator Meenakshi Shinde alongside her husband, Rajendra Shinde, in the supplementary FIR. Only after these key additions were officially registered did the family proceed with the cremation.

As the SIT intensifies patrols around Meenakshi Shinde's residence and deepens its interrogation of the newly arrested Mira Road suspects, a resolute family and a grieving community await full accountability.

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