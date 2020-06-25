Give back my money, PMC Bank depositor appeals to PM

‘Give me my money’ is the slogan being raised by all aggrieved depositors of the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank who have been unable to withdraw their hard earned money. Charanjit Kaur (40), who holds an account in its Sion branch, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to her sufferings with her source of livelihood being severely affected due to the lockdown.

Kaur suffers from Polio and is unable to walk. A part of the teaching profession for the last 17 years, Kaur used to conduct coaching classes from Standard 5 up to Bachelor of Commerce (third year) along with her friend Sanjit Singh Banga. Both had deposited all their savings in PMC Bank.

“My parents are old (my mother is 75 years old and father is 70 years old) and my elder brother is mentally challenged. I am the sole bread earner of the family. I had put in all my effort in my coaching class by conducting tuitions from morning till night. However, due to lockdown, the classes are shut and my savings is also blocked by the Reserve Bank of India in PMC Bank. Today, due to no source of livelihood, my family is facing a lot of hardships,” said Kaur, who has Rs 20 lakh stuck in the bank.