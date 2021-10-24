Ghatkopar: Man posing as transgender arrested for cheating people for gold ornaments

The Pant Nagar police in Mumbai have arrested a 37-year-old man for cheating Ghatkopar resident of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakhs. The police said the accused use to dress and pose as transgender and claim the victim about bad evil on their house and take the gold ornaments.

The police said, "the arrested accused is identified as Jeetu Bhai Javher Bhai Parmar, 37, a resident of Vasai in Palghar." Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant nagar police station confirmed about the arrest and said are further investigating the matter.

The police said the cheating took place on October 13, when the accused reached the residence of the complainant in Ghatkopar. "He was dressed and had makeup to look like a transgender. He claims that the house of the complainant has bad eye evils. However, to get clean from the evils every person from the family should give a gold ornament. They should pack it in a handkerchief and keep it on the four lane road. By confusing them in evil talk he took away the gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakhs," said a police officer from Pant Nagar police station.

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code.

The police received information about the accused Parmar coming to Navghar in Mulund. Accordingly a trap was laid and he was arrested this week. The police are yet to recover the gold ornaments. "Parmar has a history of such crime in the past. He has around seven cases across Ahmedabad, Surat and Maharashtra police stations. He dress like transgender and take advantage by reaching the resident of victims," said a police officer.

