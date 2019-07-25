Ghatkopar Landslide Hutments vacated for safety

Mumbai:The BMC ward staff and Mumbai Fire Brigade vacated hutments situated in the Valmiki Nagar slums near Asalfa Village, Ghatkopar soon after some part of the hills collapsed due to landslide.

According to the information received by the BMC, the incident occurred at 12.30 pm on Wednesday after which as a precautionary measure the residents were vacated from their huts, in order to avoid any mishap.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident. In another incident a house collapse was reported due to landslide. A ground-plus-one structure collapsed due to landslide at Shree Ganesh Janseva Society, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Goregaon (E) on Wednesday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident.