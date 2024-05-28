 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP

The Police investigating the case said that the right to provide NOC to erect hoarding as per protocols is also a duty by the BMC

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP | PTI

The Crime Branch's special investigation team (SIT), investigating the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case which claimed 17 lives, has summoned Government Railway Police (GRP) ACP Shahaji Nikam for questioning on Tuesday.

The police said that the hoarding by accused Bhavesh Bhinde and his company Ego Media Private Limited was approved by the then police commissioner of GRP Quaiser Khalid, three days after his transfer order was issued. It is also known that the approval was made without any tendering procedure, as per the standard operating procedure or government protocols. While official notices have been sent to Khalid, he is yet to make any statements or official reply.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde Might Have Had 'Monopoly' With GRP; Crime Branch Forms...
article-image

However, to find out more about the process of approval without the tendering process, the SIT will interrogate ACP Nikam, said police officials.

Read Also
Mumbai: Days After Ghatkopar Tragedy, BMC Seeks Info On All Hoardings Permitted By GRP In City
article-image

At the spot of the incident, Bhinde owned four hoardings out of which one collapsed (size 120x120 feet) didn’t have the tender. As per BMC’s rule, no hoarding should exceed beyond the 40x40 feet limit, hence the one collapsed was illegal by default.

Meanwhile, police also revealed that the land where the hoarding was installed is owned by the Maharashtra government's collectorate which then allocated it to the Home Ministry which then further gave it to the GRP. Police said that the right to provide NOC to erect hoarding as per protocols is also a duty by the BMC. Hence, after GRP, the SIT may soon summon BMC officials who were supposed to look into the hoarding-related matters, and will be held legally culpable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sion Hospital Hit And Run: Deliberately Ran Over By Doctor, Claims Deceased’s Son

Sion Hospital Hit And Run: Deliberately Ran Over By Doctor, Claims Deceased’s Son

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Summons GRP ACP

Mumbai: Movie Treat For Blind Students; Vangani NGO Screens 'Srikanth'

Mumbai: Movie Treat For Blind Students; Vangani NGO Screens 'Srikanth'

Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

Action Against Hoardings: HC Asks CIDCO To Form A Reasonable Policy

Action Against Hoardings: HC Asks CIDCO To Form A Reasonable Policy