Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Police Clarifies Bombay HC That Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde Was Arrested On May 17

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police had asserted that director of Ego Media Bhavesh Bhinde “was not arrested on May 16, 2024”, but was only apprehended from Udaipur where he was hiding in a hotel with a different name. He then accompanied the police to Mumbai the next day, where he was we placed under arrest. Bhinde was arrested for the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy. Amid rains and strong winds, the giant billboard collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people and injuring more than 70.

The police filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court in response to Bhinde’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him claiming that the incident was an “act of god”. He alleged police did not follow proper procedure under law while arresting him as he was not provided “ground of arrest” in writing. He also alleged illegal detention.

An additional affidavit was filed by the Mumbai police stating they traced Bhinde to Udaipur on May 16. “Petitioner was not arrested on 16.05.2024. He was apprehended by the team from Udaipur, Rajasthan on 16.05.2024,” the affidavit filed by police inspector AS Sawant stated.

It added: “He was residing in a hotel by a different name and also his identity was completely changed in order to mislead the police officers. Hence, he was brought to Mumbai and thereafter his arrest was made on 17.05.2024 at 12.40 PM,” the affidavit emphasised while refuting the allegations. He was produced “well within 24hrs before the jurisdictional Magistrate”, it added.

The affidavit states that the written arrest memo was also served upon Bhinde at the time of arrest where in grounds of arrest are also mentioned. “The entire case file of investigation was produced during remand and perused by the magistrate. After perusing the file and complete satisfaction that the arrest is made proper as per law the petitioner was granted (remand),” the affidavit claimed.

A bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande has kept the matter for hearing on August 7.