'Garv Se Kaho Hum...': Ashish Shelar Takes A Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Over Joining Hands With Samajwadi Party

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena slogan of revered Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray was "Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain" and now Uddhav Thackeray has changed it to "Garv se kaho hum Samajwadi hain" and by the time Aaditya Thackeray takes the party’s reign, he might change it to "Garv se kaho hum MIM hain," Mumbai BJP president MLA Ashish Shelar has said while criticizing the Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray has compromised with Hindutva ideology: Shelar

In a pointed criticism, Shelar said, "Uddhav is trying to weave a ‘godhadi’ with 50 pieces of discarded fabric. The party is divided and now he is making attempts to weave it together with the help of Samajwadi ideologies. He is a live example of how much one can deceive one’s ideologies. Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray lived by Hindutva ideology but today his son has compromised it. And the list is endless. He had vowed that one day he would crown a Shiv Sainik as the chief minister, but instead he grabbed the chief ministerial position. He placed Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph in the row next to Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. Balasaheb’s son also didn’t mind bowing down in front of Ahmed Patel. He raised doubts about Ram Mandir and also mocked the fund raiser for Ram Mandir. Uddhav Thackeray indulged in politics of appeasement of a certain class. And Maharashtra and India are closely observing it all."

In response to the criticism over the felicitation of Pakistani players Shelar said, "BJP had nothing to do with the reception of Pakistani players, nor was BCCI responsible for it. In fact, the host of this match was ICC. If Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten certain things, let me remind him that only those who have a clean image have the right to question us. Uddhav Thackeray, you had once fed biryani to Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, who is Dawood’s son-in-law, at your residence. And hence you better not ask us questions. Also, when Uddhav Thackeray’s government was in power in the state, the tomb of Yakub Memon, who had supported terrorist activities in the country, was beautified. and hence he better not dare question us."

