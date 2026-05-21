Garib Nagar Demolition: CM Fadnavis REACTS To Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Mumbai's Bandra - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reacted to the stone-pelting incident that took place during the Western Railway-led anti-encroachment drive at Garib Nagar near Bandra railway station (East). His statement came after Mumbai Police arrested 16 people in connection with the violence. The accused were produced before the Bandra Court earlier in the day.

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While addressing the media at the Saharayadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that some people pelted stones at police personnel during the anti-encroachment operation in Bandra. He said the police later carried out a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and arrested those involved in the violence.

The mob reportedly pelted police with stones and paver blocks. However, the situation was brought under control. Five police personnel suffered serious injuries in the clash, including one officer who sustained a fractured hand and another who suffered a broken nose, while around ten other personnel also received minor injuries.

The Western Railway authorities began clearing unauthorised structures at Garib Nagar starting May 19, which will go on till May 23. This drive is being carried out in coordination with the civic administration, police officials, and railway security agencies to ensure that law and order are maintained.

Earlier today, speaking to IANS, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the authorities were handling the operation with sensitivity due to the humanitarian concerns involved. He also informed that 85 per cent of the demolition work is completed. According to railway officials, over 2,000 water bottles and packed food packets were distributed to people at the site amid the demolition process.

The demolition work started after the Bombay High Court allowed railway authorities to proceed with the demolition of unauthorised structures encroaching on railway land, observing that the accumulation of settlements and waste posed a threat to railway infrastructure and track safety. The land is expected to be used to facilitate 50 new originating trains from Mumbai and the expansion of Bandra Terminus.