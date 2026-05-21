Garib Nagar Demolition Violence: 16 Arrested After Stone-Pelting In Mumbai's Bandra; 85% Clearance Completed As Work Continues On Day 3 |

Mumbai: The massive anti-encroachment drive underway at Garib Nagar near Bandra Terminus turned violent after clashes broke out between residents and authorities during demolition operations, leading the police to arrest 16 people so far in connection with the incident. Mumbai Police said a case has been registered against nearly 100 to 150 unidentified persons following stone-pelting and unrest during the drive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police officials, all the arrested accused were scheduled to be produced before the Bandra Court after 2 pm on Thursday. The violence erupted on Wednesday after authorities demolished an alleged illegal religious structure during the ongoing clearance operation being carried out by Western Railway.

Demolition Drive Turns Violent

The demolition drive, which entered its third consecutive day on Thursday, has witnessed tense scenes on the ground, heavy police deployment and strong protests from local residents facing eviction. Seven police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes as protesters allegedly hurled stones at officials and security personnel, forcing police to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Details On Demolition Work's Progress

Despite the unrest, Western Railway officials said the operation was progressing rapidly and nearly 85 per cent of the demolition work had already been completed. Speaking to IANS, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the authorities were handling the operation with sensitivity due to the humanitarian concerns involved.

“The demolition work has been going on continuously. By yesterday evening, around 60 per cent work was completed and now nearly 85 per cent demolition has been carried out,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the demolition drive in Bandra East, Western Railway, CPRO, Vineet Abhishek says, "... The demolition work has been going on continuously... By yesterday evening, we had completed about 60% of the demolition work, and as of today, nearly 85% of the… pic.twitter.com/I6oj2gKfwf — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

Abhishek stressed that the administration was ensuring safety during the operation, especially because heavy machinery was being used in densely populated areas. “The case is very sensitive. A human angle is involved. We are maintaining tolerance and ensuring nobody gets harmed. All safety protocols are being followed,” he added.

Authorities also claimed efforts were being made to assist affected residents during the operation. According to railway officials, over 2,000 water bottles and packed food packets were distributed to people at the site amid the demolition process.

Why Is The Demolition Going On?

The anti-encroachment drive is part of Western Railway’s larger plan to clear land around Bandra Terminus for future infrastructure expansion projects. Officials have maintained that many of the structures demolished were illegal encroachments on railway land. The operation continues under tight police security as authorities attempt to complete the remaining demolition work while preventing any further escalation in the area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/