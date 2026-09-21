Ganpati Immersion Row Escalates Into BJP-Shiv Sena-UBT Clash In Titwala, 70-80 Booked |

Kalyan: A dispute over moving ahead in a Ganpati immersion procession escalated into a clash between supporters of the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction in Titwala, near Kalyan, late on Saturday night. Kalyan Taluka Police have registered a case against around 70-80 people from both groups, including BJP's former deputy mayor and current corporator Upeksha Bhoir, her husband Shaktivaan Bhoir, former corporator Suresh Bhoir of the Thackeray faction and party functionary Pradeep Bhoir.

According to the police, the incident took place between 10.19 pm on September 19 and 1.16 am on September 20 at locations including the Regency Sarvam-Shri Krishna Hospital Road and MNS Chowk on Station Road in Titwala.

The police said the dispute began when members of the two groups allegedly argued over taking their Ganpati idol procession ahead. The altercation reportedly escalated into verbal abuse, threats, pushing and physical assault, with both groups allegedly confronting each other.

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Police said the incident resulted in a disturbance involving the two groups and affected public order for some time.

A case has been registered under Sections 194, 126, 223 and 33(1)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, according to the police complaint. The complaint also mentions the alleged use of loudspeakers without the required permission and violation of an order issued by the District Magistrate and District Collector on September 11 restricting certain activities.

The police have not arrested anyone in the case so far. Assistant Police Inspector Kale is conducting the investigation.

Political rivalry in the background

The incident has also drawn attention because of the existing political rivalry between the two groups in the Titwala area. Pradeep Bhoir of the Thackeray faction had contested an election against a panel led by Upeksha Bhoir and was defeated.

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The confrontation during the immersion procession has now brought the two sides together in a fresh police case. Police are examining the sequence of events, the individual roles of those named in the complaint and the circumstances that led to the altercation.

The case was registered as C.R. No. 657/2026 at Kalyan Taluka Police Station, Thane Rural. The complainant is police constable Yogesh Bholanath Nirmal, attached to Kalyan Taluka Police Station.

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