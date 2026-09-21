Maharashtra FDA Suspends Food Licences Of Suleman Usman Mithaiwala & 9 Other Establishments

Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Munde | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration on Monday said it has suspended licences of 10 establishments for food safety violations.

Orders Issued For Immediate Suspension Of The Food Licence

In a statement, the FDA said it has issued orders for the immediate suspension of the food licence of M/s. Swinsta ENT Private Limited (Swiggy Instamart dark store) located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

Inspecting officials directly sighted a live rat in the store's handling area and several 10-kg rice bags gnawed open by rodents, spilling and scattering grain across contaminated flooring, it said.

Rodent droppings were also recorded in key storage zones, while a large-scale cockroach infestation was found directly on food articles, the FDA added.

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Live flies were found inside food storage carts, while dead insects, dirt and heavy ice build-up were found inside refrigeration units, the food regulator informed.

The FDA said it had also suspended licences of M/s. Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad, M/s Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (warehouse operating for Amazon), M/s Suleman Usman Mithaiwala in Mohammed Ali Road, Jain Sweet & Bhepuri House LLP and M/s Nice Enterprises in Chembur for food safety violations.

In its festive-season crackdown, the FDA has seized suspected, adulterated and unhygienic khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, oil, barfi, dried apricots/raisins, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products worth Rs 1.36 crore from across the state.

It also seized 1,868 kg turmeric powder worth Rs 6.53 lakh from Miraj.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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