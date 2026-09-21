Mumbai FDA To Inspect Premium Hotel Restaurant After Cardiologist Ashok Seth Flags Cockroach Sighting

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will inspect the premises of a premium hotel in the Western suburbs of Mumbai after cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth claimed spotting a baby cockroach on his dinner table at the hotel's Romano’s restaurant, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed to The Free Press Journal.
Dr Seth, chairman of Fortis Healthcare, shared a video of the insect on social media on Sunday, reportedly showing it moving around the table near the dishes. According to his post, attempts to make the cockroach leave were unsuccessful, following which he and his companions left without completing their dinner.
Dr Seth also tagged Mundhe, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the hotel in his post, raising concerns over hygiene.
FDA to inspect premises
Mundhe said the FDA team would inspect the premises following the complaint. The inspection will establish whether there were any food-safety or hygiene violations and whether further action is warranted.
Meanwhile, a representative from the hotel responded to Dr Seth's post, apologised for the experience and said it would look into the matter.
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Findings await FDA inspection
But the sighting of a cockroach on the dining table, however, does not by itself establish that the hotel's kitchen is infested or that food-safety violations have occurred. Any such findings will depend on the FDA's inspection.
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