Mumbai FDA To Inspect Premium Hotel Restaurant After Cardiologist Ashok Seth Flags Cockroach Sighting | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will inspect the premises of a premium hotel in the Western suburbs of Mumbai after cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth claimed spotting a baby cockroach on his dinner table at the hotel's Romano’s restaurant, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed to The Free Press Journal.

Dr Seth, chairman of Fortis Healthcare, shared a video of the insect on social media on Sunday, reportedly showing it moving around the table near the dishes. According to his post, attempts to make the cockroach leave were unsuccessful, following which he and his companions left without completing their dinner.

Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie’ - a baby *cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott , Sahar , Mumbai, Saturday night*!!! Despite our persuasion ‘ Roachie’ refused to leave . Maybe wanted Piazza and not… pic.twitter.com/w1h92KZiaU — Dr. Ashok Seth (@Dr_AshokSeth) September 20, 2026

Dr Seth also tagged Mundhe, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the hotel in his post, raising concerns over hygiene.

FDA to inspect premises

Mundhe said the FDA team would inspect the premises following the complaint. The inspection will establish whether there were any food-safety or hygiene violations and whether further action is warranted.

VIDEO | Delhi: ‘Cockroach on dinner table’: Cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth flags food safety concerns.



Talking about the incident, Cardiologist and Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr Ashok Seth (@Dr_ashokseth) says, “While we were eating, we noticed a baby cockroach on… pic.twitter.com/gpMI38PbSd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2026

Meanwhile, a representative from the hotel responded to Dr Seth's post, apologised for the experience and said it would look into the matter.

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Findings await FDA inspection

But the sighting of a cockroach on the dining table, however, does not by itself establish that the hotel's kitchen is infested or that food-safety violations have occurred. Any such findings will depend on the FDA's inspection.

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