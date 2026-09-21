Ulhasnagar Woman Dies After Electric Shock From CCTV Pole During Ganpati Visit, Contractor Booked | AI Representational Image

Ulhasnagar: A 26-year-old woman died after suffering a severe electric shock from a CCTV camera pole while she was on her way for Ganpati darshan in Ulhasnagar on September 18. The incident occurred near Ganesh Ganga Apartment in the OT Section area of Camp No. 3.

Following a complaint, Central police have registered a case against the contractor company responsible for the maintenance of the city's CCTV infrastructure. Police are investigating how the electric current reached the pole and whether adequate safety measures had been put in place.

The deceased has been identified as Karishma Madhavani (26). According to police, a CCTV pole installed near Ganesh Ganga Apartment as part of the city's security infrastructure had allegedly become electrically charged.

Karishma had stepped out of her home to visit a Ganpati pandal when she came into contact with the pole. She suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed. Efforts were made to rescue her following the incident, but she died.

The incident left the Madhavani family devastated, with the tragedy occurring during the ongoing Ganpati festival. The incident also led to grief among residents of the area.

Family alleges safety lapses

According to the complaint lodged by the family, the contractor responsible for the CCTV infrastructure had failed to ensure timely inspection and maintenance of the electrical arrangements connected to the pole.

The family has also alleged that despite the rainy season, no warning sign, barricading, red tape or other precautionary measures had been installed around the pole to alert pedestrians to a possible electrical hazard.

The allegations are now part of the police investigation. Officers are examining the condition of the pole, its electrical connections and the circumstances that resulted in the electric current reaching the structure.

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Contractor booked, probe underway

Ulhasnagar Central police have registered a case against the contractor company in connection with the incident. Police Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar is investigating the case.

Police are examining whether negligence in the installation, electrical maintenance or upkeep of the CCTV pole contributed to the incident. Investigators are also checking whether prescribed safety measures were followed and whether the pole had previously developed any electrical fault.

The police said further action and responsibility would be determined based on the findings of the investigation.

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