Colaba Causeway, Kala Ghoda Residents Demand Inclusion In BMC's Pedestrian First Policy Over Hawker Encroachments | File Pic

Mumbai: In yet another example of friction between the BMC administration and elected representatives, BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar, has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide requesting the administration to actively consult and discuss with local corporators the selection of footpaths under the 'Pedestrian First' policy.

Highlighting the ground reality in Colaba, Narwekar, in his letter dated September 17, has urged the BMC chief to include Shahid Bhagat Singh Road (Colaba Causeway) and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road in Kala Ghoda as priority stretches under the city's 'Pedestrian First' policy. Despite being internationally renowned tourist destinations and hubs of heavy daily footfall, both locations face extreme encroachment by illegal hawkers. The lack of walking space forces pedestrians and tourists onto active roads, creating traffic congestion and major public safety hazards.

Colaba stretches seek priority status

Speaking with the FPJ, Narwekar said, "The 34 footpaths across civic 'A' ward which have been identified in the Pedestrian First initiative do not include Colaba Causeway and Kala Ghoda. Colaba Causeway is one of the highest footfall areas with illegal hawker encroachments. The Bombay High Court order clearly states to remove unauthorised hawkers and the court's order needs to be followed."

Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) Vice President Pervez Cooper said, "We are shocked to learn that Colaba Causeway is not included in the Pedestrian First initiative by the BMC. The entire stretch is encroached, leaving virtually no space to walk, even on the road, during peak hours on weekends. Despite the High Court's order to remove unauthorised hawkers, there is no strong action from the BMC administration. Whenever they take action and remove unauthorised hawkers, they reappear within hours. We are grateful that our corporator is following up with the administration."

Residents continue legal battle

The CHCRA has had a legal battle in the Bombay High Court to remove the unauthorised hawkers and make the footpath available for pedestrians.

Advocate Prerak Choudhary, who represented the residents, said, "Over stalls do illegal business on the Colaba Causeway. The BMC in its affidavit told the court that the stretch has only 83 licensed hawkers, but the Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Staff Union said there are 253 licensed hawkers. The court has asked the BMC to verify it. In the latest order in March 2026, the HC has ordered all illegal hawkers, including those on Colaba Causeway, should be removed. The BMC has to follow HC orders. It is surprising to know that Colaba Causeway footpath is not included in the Pedestrian First initiative."

Urging the civic body to take immediate steps to clear the footpaths of Colaba Causeway and Kala Ghoda and reclaim them for pedestrians, the BJP leader urged the BMC administration to actively consult local corporators before finalising future phases of the Pedestrian First policy.

“Elected representatives possess critical, ground-level insights into the daily challenges of residents. Collaborative planning between the civic administration and local representatives will lead to more effective implementation of the campaign,” added Narwekar.

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Calls for action on MG Road

"MG Road covers Kala Ghoda. Kala Ghoda's internal roads are made pedestrian-friendly, but not outer ones. MG Road is supposed to be a lifeline — it connects major metro stations and serves thousands of commuters and residents every day. Instead, it has been surrendered to an uncontrollable hawker menace. We pay the highest taxes in Mumbai, yet MG Road has become an impassable hawker market. Pedestrians risk their lives on the road, and residents are treated like strangers in their own neighbourhood. Why must we pay to live miserably in South Mumbai?" said Deepaq Silan, Colaba resident.

Timeline

March 2025

Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association approached the Bombay High Court against illegal hawkers encroaching at Colaba Causeway.

Colaba Causeway has around 500 hawkers doing business.

As per BMC affidavit, Colaba Causeway has only 83 licensed hawkers.

As per hawkers union, Colaba Causeway has 253 licensed hawkers.

Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Staff Union had approached the Supreme Court, but the case was remanded back to Bombay High Court.

March 2026

HC passed a cumulative order that all illegal hawkers in Mumbai have to go.

June 2026

BMC launched the Pedestrian First campaign to make Mumbai's footpaths safe, smooth, and obstruction-free.