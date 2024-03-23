Gangster Prasad Pujari Deported: Mumbai Crime Branch To Bring Him From China To India

Gangster Prasad Pujari is being brought to India tonight. Pujari will be seen arriving at Mumbai International Airport by the Mumbai Crime Branch team on Saturday at 12:30 am. From there, Pujari will be taken to the Mumbai Crime Branch office, located at Mumbai International Airport, i.e., T-2.

The gangster, who spread terror in Mumbai, had been in China for years, but now the notorious criminal is returning to India. China agreed to send him back, after which the Mumbai Police took action forward in this case.

Despite being involved in almost all major crimes like murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and extortion, he always remained on the run and had become a headache for the Mumbai Police. Prasad Pujari was arrested in China last year, after which the Mumbai Crime Branch continuously tried at the international level to bring him to India.

Crime Branch DCP Datta Nalawade has confirmed that Pujari has been deported from China and will be apprehended upon arrival in Mumbai. Pujari is implicated in over nine cases in Mumbai, involving incidents of firing, extortion, and murder. This marks the first instance of an absconding criminal being extradited from China.

Pujari, a resident of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, fled the country a decade ago. Pujari has been targeting builders and businessmen in East Mumbai.

Mumbai Police sources said that in March 2008, Prasad Pujari had obtained a temporary residence visa in China, which expired in March 2012. Pujari had gone there on a visit visa, which had expired in May 2008. According to the information, Pujari lives in the Luohu district of China.

Prasad Pujari's name came up in the firing case on Shiv Sena worker Chandrakant Jadhav, living in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai. This firing occurred on 19 December 2019. In that firing, Jadhav was saved because the bullet had grazed him.

He was apprehended by authorities in Hong Kong in February 2023. Pujari was detained on charges of possessing a fake passport following a tip-off from Interpol as he was preparing to board a flight from Hong Kong to Shenzhen. Prasad Pujari, who is married to a Chinese national, was residing in Shenzhen with his wife and child at the time of his arrest.