Ganeshotsav Rush 2026: Raigad Deploys Massive Emergency Network Along Mumbai-Goa Highway | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: With a heavy influx of Ganesh devotees expected on the Mumbai-Goa highway during Ganeshotsav, the Raigad administration has set up 10 multi-purpose assistance centres and deployed five medical teams with ambulances to provide immediate assistance in case of accidents and medical emergencies.

The health department has made arrangements to ensure that devotees travelling towards Konkan do not have to wait for medical assistance in the event of an accident or sudden health emergency.

The assistance centres have been established at Karnala, Kharpale, Wakan, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Lonere, Mohopra Bridge in Mahad city, Panadewadi and Dhamandevi-Kashedi Ghat.

The centres will provide a range of services, including police assistance, basic healthcare and medical facilities, vehicle repair services and drinking water. Free tea and biscuits will also be provided. Facilities for feeding infants and a separate feeding room for women have also been arranged.

Five medical teams equipped with ambulances have been kept on round-the-clock duty at the district hospital in Panvel, sub-district hospital in Pen, district hospital in Mangaon and rural hospitals in Mahad and Poladpur.

The administration said the police, public works department, health department and other agencies were working in coordination to ensure a safe and uninterrupted journey for devotees during the festival.

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With traffic expected to increase substantially on the highway, the administration has also appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the authorities to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement.

The arrangements are aimed at providing not only emergency medical assistance but also basic support to thousands of devotees and families travelling through Raigad towards their native places in Konkan during the festival.

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