Ganeshotsav 2026: Youth Held For Pelting Stones At Ganpati Pandal In Dahisar |VIDEO |

Mumbai: A youth was reportedly arrested on Monday for allegedly pelting a stone towards a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai's Dahisar East during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. CCTV footage purportedly capturing the incident has surfaced online, triggering outrage among devotees.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2 am on September 21 at the Amar Seva Mandal's 'Ovaripada Cha Raja' Ganpati pandal in, Dahisar East.

Members of the mandal reportedly alerted Dahisar Police soon after the incident and sought action against the person responsible.

CCTV Captures Stone-Pelting Incident

CCTV footage circulating online appears to show a youth pelting stones towards the pandal. Moreover, in the captured footage, two other men can also be seen near him in the footage. However, the visuals do not appear to show them throwing anything. Instead, they are seen moving away as the youth allegedly throws the object towards the pandal.

Mumbai - A youth has been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganpati mandap in Ovaripada, Dahisar East. The incident took place at the Amar Seva Mandal’s Ganpati pandal. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced. Members of the mandal immediately informed Dahisar police.… pic.twitter.com/ARcKvvtuMJ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 21, 2026

Based on the CCTV footage, police reportedly identified and arrested the youth. However, his identity has not been officially disclosed as of now.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive behind the alleged stone-pelting. Further details are awaited.

Ganpati Mandal President Stabbed To Death In Ghatkopar

In a separate case, a shocking incident has come to light in which the president of a local Ganpati mandal was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute in Ghatkopar East.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Rajendran Devender, 35, was president of the Seven Star Sports Club Ganpati Mandal in Kamraj Nagar.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on September 18 outside the mandal venue.

Police said the confrontation began when Raunak Balu Sonawane allegedly confronted 18-year-old mandal volunteer Vinay Sharma after believing that Sharma had stared angrily at him. Sonawane allegedly slapped Sharma.

Mandal President Intervenes, Stabbed

When Devender intervened and questioned the alleged assault on Sharma, the confrontation escalated.

Read Also Ghatkopar Ganeshotsav Mandal President Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Staring Dispute; Seven Arrested

Police allege that Sonawane and his associates assaulted Devender before Sonawane stabbed him in the left side of his chest. Anand Tiwari, who attempted to intervene, was also allegedly stabbed and sustained injuries.

Following the fatal stabbing, the mandal members immediately rushed both men to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared Devender dead, while Tiwari is undergoing treatment.

Pant Nagar Police have arrested seven people in connection with the killing. A murder case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while further investigation into the matter is underway.

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