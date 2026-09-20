Ghatkopar Ganeshotsav Mandal President Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Staring Dispute; Seven Arrested | AI

Mumbai: In a tragic incident amidst the festive season, the 35-year-old president of a local Ganeshotsav mandal was brutally stabbed to death in Ghatkopar East following a petty dispute over an alleged staring incident. The Pant Nagar police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder.

Victim Identified As Seven Star Sports Club President

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Rajendran Devender, 35, worked at a private laboratory and served as the president of the Seven Star Sports Club Ganpati Mandal in Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM on September 18 outside the mandal venue. The conflict began when the main accused, Raunak Balu Sonawane, confronted an 18-year-old mandal volunteer, Vinay Sharma, accusing him of staring angrily at him. The confrontation escalated, and Sonawane slapped Sharma.

Argument Escalates Into Physical Assault

When Devender intervened to de-escalate the situation and demand an explanation, Sonawane, along with his accomplices—Akash Subhash Sonawane, Ashwin Ganesh Unavane, Shreyas Ajay Shukla, Bablu, and Stephen Segal Nadar alias Anna—formed an unlawful assembly, assaulted Devender, and attacked him with a knife.

Sonawane plunged a knife into the left side of Devender’s chest. A witness, Anand Tiwari, who rushed to save Devender, was also stabbed in the waist and suffered severe injuries.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby Rajawadi hospital by local mandal members, where doctors declared Devender brought dead. Tiwari is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister-in-law, Deepti Raju Pillai, 35, the Pant Nagar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

All seven accused, including primary suspect Raunak Sonawane, who works in the decoration business, have been remanded to custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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