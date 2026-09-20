Mumbai Deportation Drive Accelerates As 1,066 Bangladeshi Nationals Sent Back In 8 Months, Surpassing 2025 Total | AI

Mumbai’s deportation drive against Bangladeshi nationals suspected of staying in the city without valid documents has gathered pace, with 1,066 people deported in the first eight months of 2026, already exceeding the 1,061 deported during the whole of 2025. The latest figure is more than six times the 164 deportations recorded in 2024, according to Mumbai police data.

Deportations Increase More Than Six Times Compared To 2024

The rise has come amid intensified verification drives across the city. In July, Mumbai Crime Branch teams detained 37 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of staying in the city without valid documents as part of a special drive.

But the numbers point to challenge: What happens after deportation? In February, a Bangladeshi woman deported from Maharashtra in August 2025 was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly re-entering India through forests.

Repeat Entry Cases Pose Fresh Challenge

In June, police arrested Bangladeshi couple Litan Shohid Mulla and Papi Begum, allegedly deported in 2025. In July, Kasturba Marg police arrested 46-year-old Vilayat Bilal Shaikh in Borivli, alleging he returned through the Nepal-Guwahati route with human traffickers' help.

A Bombay High Court case in June highlighted documentation needed to establish nationality. The court was told that the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission issued a travel permit after verifying her nationality.

Former Police Officer Raises Questions Over Influx Data

Retired assistant commissioner of police Dhanraj Vanjari said deportation numbers should prompt questions about how people enter.

“If deportation has increased, it means the influx has also increased. Where is the influx data? Border management is primarily a matter involving the Central government and its agencies. There is a need for an effective mechanism to prevent illegal entry,” he said.

“We cannot dismiss the political dimension either. Security agencies need to take any such developments seriously, particularly where investigations reveal links with Bangladeshi nationals,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has also taken steps aimed at expediting deportation proceedings. A government resolution issued in March provided for committees at the district and state levels to examine eligible cases and facilitate the process involving foreign nationals.

For Mumbai Police, however, the challenge is likely to extend beyond identifying and deporting those staying illegally.

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