Ganeshotsav 2026: Mumbai Mandals Raise Safety Concerns Over Potholes, Cables & Dilapidated Structures Amid Aagman Processions |

Mumbai: With the Ganpati Festival approaching, several mandals across Mumbai have raised concerns over potholes, hanging cables, unauthorised parking and traffic bottlenecks along idol procession routes.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a meeting was held on August 14 to discuss these issues. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Mumbai Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Choudhary were also present at the meeting.

Mandals seek urgent action

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has sought urgent action from the BMC and Mumbai Traffic Police, including road repairs and safety measures, before idol arrival and immersion processions begin.

The committee has sought immediate repairs to potholes along key routes, including the Andheri-Kurla Link Road between Marol and Ghatkopar. It has also raised concerns over hanging overhead cables along procession routes, particularly around the Sakinaka-Andheri signal area, Sagar Tech Plaza and the road towards Kurla, which could obstruct tall idols and procession vehicles.

The committee also highlighted a fatal cable-related accident during last year’s idol immersion and urged authorities to ensure that all overhead cables are secured at a safe height.

Traffic arrangements sought in Ghatkopar

It has also sought special traffic arrangements at Jagruti Nagar Metro Junction in Ghatkopar West, stating that the existing one-way system could lead to severe congestion during the festival.

With the immersion lake in Aarey reportedly unavailable, the committee expects more mandals to use the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road towards Shyam Nagar Lake. It has urged the Traffic Police to make appropriate arrangements to manage traffic movement along the route.

Safety concerns over structures

Concerns were also raised over dilapidated railway bridges and other structures that could pose risks during the festival. The committee pointed out that rainwater leaks from structures beneath flyovers and monorail bridges, particularly along routes in Lalbaug used for idol arrivals.

Following the concerns raised by the mandals, Mayor Ritu Tawde assured that the administration would address the issues at the earliest.