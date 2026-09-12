Ganeshotsav 2026: Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway As Vehicles Head Towards Konkan; Several Diversions In Place

Navi Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was reported on the Sion-Panvel Highway near Kalamboli Circle on Saturday, with long queues of vehicles heading towards Konkan for Ganeshotsav. Visuals showing heavy traffic on the stretch have surfaced on social media.
A video shared by IANS shows long queues of vehicles on the highway, with traffic moving in three lanes on one carriageway. According to reports, heavy traffic has been witnessed since morning amid consecutive holidays and increased travel during Ganeshotsav.
Several people from Mumbai and surrounding areas are travelling towards their hometowns in Konkan to celebrate the festival, contributing to increased traffic on the Sion-Panvel Highway.
Special traffic plan in place
To manage the expected surge in vehicles during Ganeshotsav, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have drawn up a special traffic management plan. The measures include diverting traffic towards Uran Phata and Atal Setu if congestion increases and seeking 50 traffic wardens from the Panvel Municipal Corporation to strengthen traffic management.
According to reports, the plan covers the stretch from Kon Phata to Kalamboli and aims to ease the additional traffic burden on Panvel and Kalamboli.
Vehicles may use Atal Setu
With Atal Setu available as an alternative route to Mumbai, traffic police may divert Mumbai-bound vehicles towards the bridge depending on congestion, while vehicles may also be routed through Uran Phata.
The plan is aimed at reducing pressure on the main roads in Panvel and Kalamboli during the festival, when a large number of devotees and vehicles are expected on the roads.
Additional traffic wardens sought
Reports also state that Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have sought nearly 50 personnel from the Panvel Municipal Corporation to work as traffic wardens during the festival. The additional personnel will assist traffic police in regulating vehicle movement and managing crowds at busy locations.
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