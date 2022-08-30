Ganeshotsav 2022: Thane Municipal Corporation arranges Ganesh darshan for senior citizens

Representative Image |

Thane: To facilitate Ganesh darshan to senior citizens aged above 60, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has joined hands with the State Tourism Department and Thane Transport Corporation.

The initiative will add to bappa fervour which has returned in a full-fledged manner after a two-year Covid hiatus.

Speaking about the plan, TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “Thane transport department has decided to provide air-conditioned buses whereas TMC will be sending health workers and the tourism department will arrange for guides and refreshments for the convenience of senior citizens.”

Also, they will get direct entry for Ganapati darshan at all prominent mandals of the city. This yatra will be organised on five days, which are September 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has appealed to the senior citizens to take maximum benefit of this scheme.

Directorate of tourism deputy director (Konkan division) Hanumant Hede said, “The selection for Ganpati darshan yatra will be done on a first come, first serve basis. The senior citizens will need to pay Rs 75 online for participation.”

For more information, one can visit: www.maharashtratourism.gov.in.