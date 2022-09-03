Ganeshotsav 2022: Ban on heavy vehicles on immersion day in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police have announced a ban on heavy vehicles for smooth procession on immersion days. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In order to facilitate the immersion procession of Ganesh idols smoothly, the Navi Mumbai Police have announced a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in its limits on all major immersion days.

The police have also prohibited parking vehicles during this period.

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai Police has issued a notification regarding the same.

As per the notification, the entry of vehicles and parking along the road have been banned for the smooth flow of traffic on the fifth day of immersion, which is due on Sept 4, Gauri-Ganesha on September 5, the seventh day on September 6, and on the last day of Ganpati immersion on September 9.

Ganeshotsav is a ten-day festival that is being celebrated from August 31 to September 9.